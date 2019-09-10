EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1043

The macroeconomic calendar remained scarce for a second consecutive day.

Tension mounts ahead of the ECB monetary policy´s announcement.

EUR/USD continues consolidating, 1.1000 limits the downside.

It was another dull trading day for the EUR/USD pair, which was confined to a tight 30 pips’ range, ending the day little changed at around 1.1040. Risk appetite was put on hold, amid some mixed signs coming from China, with inflation at factory levels still within negative levels, although better than anticipated, but Chinese Premier Li made some optimistic comments hoping trade talks with the US could make progress.

Germany announced the 2020 Budget, and the FM Olaf Scholz made some comments afterward, noting that the budget will tackle great challenges, including the global trade dispute, adding that German’s fiscal position is solid. The European macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce this Wednesday, with no relevant data scheduled, while the US will release the August Producer Price Index and Wholesales Inventories. In this scenario, speculative interest would likely continue waiting for ECB’s announcement before taking some directional risk.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair continues hovering around the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline measured between 1.1163 and the multi-year low set this month at 1.0925. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators remain flat, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 55, as the pair develops between also directionless moving averages. Chances of a directional move are delayed to Thursday when the announcement of the European Central Bank could imprint some life to EUR/USD.

Support levels: 1.1015 1.0990 1.0955

Resistance levels: 1.1085 1.1120 1.1150