EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1043

EU core CPI met the market’s expectations in September, coming in at 1.0%.

US Retail Sales unexpectedly fell by 0.3% MoM in September.

EUR/USD lacks directional momentum but holds near its recent highs.

The EUR/USD pair has traded within familiar levels throughout the first half of the day, peaking at 1.1059 during European trading hours, amid market talks hinting German’s government may pump some fiscal stimulus in the country. Nevertheless, the market’s sentiment turned sour on doubts the EU and the UK will clinch a deal before the October 31 deadline.

Data and Brexit leading the way

The EU released its August Trade Balance, which seasonally adjusted posted a surplus of €20.3B, better than the €18.9B anticipated. September inflation was confirmed at 0.8% YoY, below the expected 0.9%, while the core annual CPI met the market’s expectations by printing 1.0%.

The EUR/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high and was hovering around 1.1025 ahead of the release of US Retail Sales. According to the official release, sales were down by 0.3% in September, missing the market’s expectations. The core Retail Sales Control Group came in at 0.0% against the 0.3% expected. The pair recovered within range, also backed by reports suggesting the EU and the UK are getting closer to a deal.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range, with a neutral-to-bullish stance, as it keeps meeting buyers on approaches to the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, lack directional momentum, holding within positive levels. The rally could accelerate on a break above 1.1062, last week’s high, with scope then to reach the 1.1120 region, a relevant mid-term resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1025 1.0990 1.0960

Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1090 1.1120