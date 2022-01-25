EUR/USD

The EUR/USD passed the support of previous January low levels near 1.1275. However, the pair has close by the December 21 and 22 low-level zone above the 1.1260 mark. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is expected to strengthen, as the markets expect Wednesday's hawkish Federal Reserve announcements at 19:00.

In the near term future, the pair could make an attempt to pass the 1.1260 zone. A move below the 1.1260 could aim at the December low-level zone and the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1227/1.1236.

On the other hand, a potential recovery of the rate could find resistance in the previous January low levels and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1286.