EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1369

Dollar's weakness set to continue in the near term.

EUR/USD overbought short-term but with no signs of exhaustion.

The EUR/USD pair has closed the week at 1.1370, not far from its Friday high of 1.1377 a fresh three-month high. The Fed-related weakness of the greenback was exacerbated by the Markit June preliminary indexes of manufacturing and services output, as European data resulted upbeat, while the US one disappointed. In Germany, both sectors picked up modestly, also surpassing the previous month readings. For the EU, the results were mixed, as the EU Services PMI resulted at 53.4, beating the market's estimate of 52.9, although manufacturing output barely recovery, printing 47.8 vs. the 48.0 expected and the previous 47.7. The US manufacturing Index came in at 50.1 while the Services PMI resulted at 50.7, both below the previous readings and the market's estimates. The US also released May Existing Home Sales, which increased by 2.5% but gave no support to the greenback.

This Monday, Germany will release the IFO Survey for June, with the Business Climate seen shrinking to 97.3 from 97.9 previously, while the US will publish the May Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the June Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, none of them expected to weight the price.

The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its advance after triggering stops above 1.1350, where it topped multiple times in the last few days. The daily chart shows that the pair has broken above all of its moving averages, having broken above the 200 DMA for the first time since April 2018. The indicator is currently heading lower at around 1.1350, reinforcing the static support level. The Momentum and the RSI indicators maintain their bullish slopes near overbought levels and their weekly highs, in line with further gains ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is extremely overbought, although technical indicators keep heading higher within extreme levels, as the pair develops over 100 pips above all of its moving averages, also skewing the risk to the upside. The pair has room to extend its gains now up to the 1.1460 region, a long-term static resistance area.

Support levels: 1.1350 1.1315 1.1280

Resistance levels: 1.1390 1.1425 1.1460

