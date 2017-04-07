EUR/USD analysis: heading south, but beware of 1.1290

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1343

The greenback edged higher for a second consecutive day against the common currency, with the pair trading as low as 1.1335 before settling a few pips above it. A holiday in the US forced markets into an early close this Tuesday, with action only limited to the Canadian dollar during the last trading hours of the day. The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.1373 early Asia, but pulled back afterwards, helped by poor EU PPI figures, as inflation at factory levels fell by 0.4% in May, doubling expectations of a 0.2% decline and well -below the 0.0% printed in April. On a positive note, the EU commission approved the rescue of Italian Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by a 5.4 billion-euro capital injection from the local government. This Wednesday, the EU will see the release of the final Markit services and composites PMIs for June, but attention will center in the upcoming FOMC Minutes in the US afternoon.

From a technical point of view, the pair is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of last week's rally at 1.1340, still unable to break below it, but gaining short-term bearish traction as bounces from the level stalled short of the next Fibonacci level, now the immediate resistance at 1.1380. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA turns south above the current level, whilst technical indicators remain within bearish territory, although with limited downward strength amid the absence of volume. The key support anyway, remains to be 1.1290, the low set on June 28th, with a break below it favoring a steeper decline ahead.

Support levels: 1.1340 1.1290 1.1250

Resistance levels: 1.1380 1.1420 1.1460

