EUR/USD analysis: heading bullish into the ECB

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1282

The American dollar closed the week lower against its major rivals, suffering a major setback after the release of softer-than-expected US employment data. The Nonfarm Payroll report showed that in May, the world's largest economy added 138,000 new jobs, well below the 185K expected, while April reading was downwardly revised to 174K from previous estimate of 211K. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, the lowest in 16 years, but wages' growth disappointed again, up 2.5% when compared to a year earlier. Euro's rally was limited by poor PPI figures released early Friday. Inflation at factory levels remained flat in April, whilst the year-on-year reading came in at 4.3%, below the 4.5% expected, although above previous 3.9%. Still, the numbers came following a disappointing May preliminary inflation reading in the region, somehow denting hopes the ECB will have to retrieve QE sooner than planned. The Central Bank has its monetary policy meeting next Thursday, and speculative interest may remain cautious ahead of the event.

The EUR/USD pair remains biased towards the upside, trading at its highest for this 2017, and near the key 1.1300 figure, the high set last November following news that Donald Trump won the US election. In the daily chart, the RSI indicator has turned modestly higher near overbought levels,, while the Momentum remains flat above its 100 level, this last, reflecting the range bound trading seen last week. In the same chart, a strongly bullish 20 DMA leads the way higher, now providing support around 1.1130, while the longer ones stand well below this last. Shorter term, technical readings also lack directional momentum, but particularly the RSI indicator consolidates around 71, while a bullish 20 SMA contained the downside on Friday, now around 1.1220. Stops should be large above 1.1300, and if they get triggered, the pair has scope to advance up to the 1.1460 region this week, the level that pretty much capped rallies since January 2015.

Support levels: 1.1260 1.1220 1.1180

Resistance levels1.1300 1.1345 1.1390

