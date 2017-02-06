EUR/USD Analysis: Gives in to senior channel

Pair's Outlook

Following repeated attempts to claim the upper boundary of the senior ascending channel, EUR/USD failed at the area once more and established the area as a major supply level, meaning that it is unlikely that the pair will push through 1.0796 anytime soon. There is a support lying just below at 1.0744 – a reasonable target for the next couple of hours, but likely to break during the trading session. The ultimate downside target lies at 1.0683, the junior channel bottom trend-line, and will be tested if the rate continues to respect the senior channel boundary and shows no stickiness.