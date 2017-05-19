EUR/USD analysis: German data should support the ongoing rally

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1207

Political turmoil kept the greenback under pressure last week, sending the EUR/USD pair to its highest since November 2016, when the pear peaked at 1.1299 as an immediate reaction to US presidential elections. The common currency closed the week above the 1.1200 figure against its American rival, in a week of marked by the "Russiagate" headlines, and a possible impeachment. Odds of the US president being removed from the office are very little, and in fact, close to null. Nevertheless, this whole situation has resulted in financial markets losing faith in the upcoming boost to growth, everyone was betting on during the past months.

The new week brings more chances of EUR gains, with the German busy macroeconomic calendar, which includes the IFO leading survey and GDP, and the latest Markit PMIs for the whole region. Strong numbers, following a continued advance in inflation in the EU, should fuel speculation that the ECB will have to drop its conservative stance, therefore resulting in further gains in the pair.

From a technical point of view, the bullish stance persists, as in the daily chart, technical indicators resumed their advances after a modest downward correction on Thursday, holding within overbought territory, but with no signs of changing course. In the same chart, the 20 DMA has extended its advance far above the longer ones, now extending above a key Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of the November/January decline, all of which suggest and extension towards 1.1300. In the shorter term, technical indicators are drawing bearish divergences, losing upward strength at lower highs while the price reaches new ones, whilst a bullish 20 SMA offers a dynamic support around 1.1130. The past week low stands at 1.1080, and corrections down to that point will likely attract buying interest.

Support levels: 1.1080 1.1045 1.1000

Resistance levels: 1.1120 1.1170 1.1210

