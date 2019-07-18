The shared currency found some support from the final Euro-zone inflation figures.

The ongoing slide in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.

The EUR/USD pair on Wednesday reversed an early dip to the 1.1200 handle, or fresh weekly lows and finally ended the day with modest gains, recovering a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide. The shared currency attracted some dip-buying interest following the release of final Euro-zone consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI rose 0.2% inter-month and 1.3% from a year earlier - a tad higher than the preliminary readings.

Further collaborating to the pair's intraday uptick was a modest US Dollar pullback from one-week tops. With investors looking past Tuesday's stronger-than-expected US retail sales, a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields and disappointing US housing market data - building permits and housing starts, exerted some pressure on the greenback and helped the pair to regain some positive traction.

The USD bulls remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday amid rising odds of aggressive easing by the Fed when it announces its latest monetary policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on July 30-31. This coupled with the lack of progress in the US-China trade talks and reports that the US President Donald Trump has asked aides to look for ways to weaken the dollar continued pushing the pair higher for the second consecutive session.

In absence of any major market-moving Euro-zone economic data, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North-American session, traders are likely to take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual initial weekly jobless claims data. This followed by a scheduled speech from the New York Fed President John Williams might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the ongoing recovery now seems to confront some resistance near the 1.1240 region - marking 50% Fibo. of the 1.1286-1.1200 weekly slide. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond mid-1.1200s before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move back towards challenging the 1.1285 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended beyond the 1.1300 handle towards the next major hurdle near the 1.1325-30 region.

On the downside, the 1.1210-1.1200 region now seems to have emerged as a strong support, which if broken is likely to set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move towards the 1.1125 intermediate support en-route yearly lows, or closer to the 1.1100 round figure mark.