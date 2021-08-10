EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-month lows on Tuesday amid sustained USD buying.

Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.

COVID-19 jitters further benefitted the safe-haven USD and added to the selling bias.

The EUR/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early part of the European session on Tuesday and dropped to over four-month lows amid sustained US dollar buying interest. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for an early tapering of the Fed's massive monetary stimulus amid signs of substantial further progress in the labor market recovery. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the USD.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Monday that the number of job openings increased by 590,000 to a record-high 10.1 million on the last business day of June. This comes on the back of Friday's blockbuster NFP report, which forced investors to bring forward the likely timing for the Fed policy tightening. The Fed officials have also started to guide the market towards early tapering and higher interest rates as soon as 2022.

Speaking at an online event on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the Fed could begin tapering between October and December, or earlier if there is another month or two of strong job gains. Adding to this, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren noted that the US central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds this fall.

The repricing of the Fed's tapering plan pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to three-week highs, beyond the 1.30% threshold. Apart from this, worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, slightly oversold conditions on intraday charts held bearish traders from placing fresh bets.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the focus will be on the release of US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which will be looked upon for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, along with US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance below a short-term ascending trend-line extending from September 2020 swing lows. This further adds credence to the bearish outlook and supports prospects for additional weakness. Hence, some follow-through slide towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.1700 mark touched in March, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 1.1610-1.1600 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront immediate resistance near the 1.1800 mark. Any further move up is likely to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.1830-35 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the pair towards the 1.1880 supply zone. This is closely followed by the 1.1900 mark, which if conquered might negate the bearish bias. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.