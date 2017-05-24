EUR/USD analysis: FOMC Minutes put the greenback back under pressure

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1204

The EUR/USD pair saw little action this Monday, confined to the lower end of its weekly range for most of the day. Speculative interest stayed aside from the pair ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes late in the US afternoon, which ended up pressuring the greenback, as despite most officials agreed that “it would soon be appropriate” to gradually begin to shrink their $4.5 trillion balance sheet, they also "expressed concerns that a possible easing of regulatory standards could increase risks to financial stability." Most participants also expect another rate hike soon.

In Europe, German consumer confidence continued to improve according to the GFK survey, with the index up to 10.4 against previous 10.2, indicating an improvement in economic expectations in the country. ECB's Draghi was on the wires, but once again reiterated that the ongoing monetary policy has proven to be effective, and therefore there are no needs for a policy change. In the US, Existing Home sales fell in April by more than expected, down by 2.3% monthly basis. Nevertheless, the positive tone in equities and yields kept the dollar marginally higher ahead of Fed's minutes.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, still retreating from the 2017 peak set this week at 1.1267, and while in the longer run the bullish trend remains intact, in the shorter term the scale has lean towards the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the price held below its 20 SMA, meeting short term selling interest around it, currently at 1.1210, whilst the Momentum indicator pulled lower from its mid-line, heading south within negative territory, as the RSI hovers around 56, not enough at this point to confirm further gains. The pair has a strong static support at 1.1080, a possible bearish target for the upcoming sessions, in the case of a deeper correction, with a break below it supporting continued slides into the weekend. An upward acceleration through 1.1210 on the other hand, should favor another attempt to retest November's high of 1.1299.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1260 1.1300

