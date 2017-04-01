EUR/USD analysis: FOMC Minutes disappoint, USD retreats further

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0484

The American dollar edged lower against all of its major rivals this Wednesday, with the EUR/USD posting a daily high of 1.0499 in the US afternoon before settling at 1.0480. The DXY retreated further after hitting a 14-year high on Tuesday, towards 102.50, although 10-year Treasury yields recovered some ground, with the benchmark up to 2.46% from previous 2.45%. The FOMC minutes from the December meeting showed that FED officers saw a stronger dollar holding down inflation, putting the greenback under selling pressure immediately after the release, reiterating that a gradual pace of rate hikes will likely remain appropriate while adding that Trump's upcoming administration generates "considerable uncertainty" over its effects on the economy.

Earlier in the day, news in the EU surprised to the upside, as the Union's inflation jumped to 1.1% in December, while the core reading advanced to 0.9% after months of being stuck around 0.8%. Alongside with better-than-expected German inflation released on Tuesday, speculation that the ECB will put tapper back on the table, underpinned the common currency. Also, the final revisions for Services and Composite PMIs in the region came in better than initial estimates, indicating strong growth in the last month of 2016. In the EU the economy expanded at its fastest pace since May 2011 according to Markit, with the final output index up to 54.4 from 53.9 in November. In Germany, the services index came in at 54.3, from an initial estimate of 53.8, whilst the final Composite PMI printed 55.2, its highest in five months.

The EUR/USD pair pared gains at the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide measured from 1.0649 to 1.0340 at 1.0495, and the upside potential still seems limited according to intraday charts, as in the 4 hours chart one, the price is stuck around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator heads north, but below its 100 level, and the RSI indicator consolidates within neutral territory. The 38.2% retracement of the same decline stands at 1.0450, with a break below this last required to see the pair moving back lower. Above 1.0495 on the other hand, the pair has scope to advance up to 1.0530 first, en route to 1.0585.

Support levels: 1.0445 1.0400 1.0365

Resistance levels: 1.0495 1.0530 1.0585

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD