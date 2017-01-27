EUR/USD analysis: FOMC Meeting and Payrolls to be overshadowed by Trump

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0690

The common currency lost its January momentum by the end of the month, closing the week against the greenback flat a few pips below the 1.0700 level. Much of the so far modest dollar's recovery came from US indexes soaring to all-time highs on renewed hopes that US President Trump, will boost growth and inflation. The measures announced during his first week at the office indicate that he is serious about implementing protectionist trade policies, as among other decisions, the withdraw the US definitively from the TPP deal. US data released on Friday indicated that confidence in the future is somehow stronger than economic growth, as the most positive figure was the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for January, up to 98.5 from previous estimate of 98.1 the highest since 2004. The Q4 GDP disappointed, give a 1.9% real growth in the three months to December, below the 2.2% expected and previous 3.5%. December Durable Goods orders drop 0.4% amid a surprising transportation orders decline, with the core reading, ex-transportation, up 0.5%, in line with market's expectations.

During this week, attention will center on the FED's meeting, although the BOJ, and the BOE will also have monetary policy meetings. As for the US Central Bank, no changes to the current rate of 0.50%-0.75% are expected, and given that there won't be economic projections or a press conference, attention will focus in the statement, and clue it may offer on upcoming rate hikes. Also, the US will release its monthly job's report on Friday.

From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price retreated from a major resistance, the 100 SMA in the daily chart. Additionally, the pair closed the day a few pips below the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline at 1.0710, but held above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators in the mentioned chart retreated within positive territory, but so far give no signs of a downward continuation. In the 4 hours chart, the downward potential seems to be increasing, given that the price is now contained by a bearish 20 SMA, whilst indicators head modestly lower within bearish territory. Still, the pair is holding around a daily ascendant trend line coming from this month multi-year low of 1.0340, unable to confirm a break lower. A downward acceleration through 1.0650, is what it takes to confirm further slides for this Monday, towards the next Fibonacci support at 1.0565.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0740 1.0770

