EUR/USD analysis: FOMC adds to dollar's bearish case

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0776

The EUR/USD pair closed the day marginally lower round 1.0770, not far from a daily high 1.0807 high reached ahead of London's opening, with the dollar maintaining a weak stance and poised to decline further. Majors traded within a well-limited range during the Asian and European sessions, with the pair holding a few pips below the 1.0800 threshold, even despite the EU final Markit Manufacturing PMIs for January which confirmed that growth in the region entered 2017 with a strong footing. The German manufacturing sector growth hit a three-year high in January, despite a modest downward revision to 56.4 from the initial estimate of 56.5, while for the whole region, the final reading was revised higher, up to 55.2 from 55.1 its highest in over six years.

Solid US data pushed the USD higher early US session, as the ADP employment survey came in much better-than-expected, at 246K from previous 153K and market's consensus of 165K, whilst manufacturing PMIs also confirmed an acceleration in growth's pace at the beginning of the year, with official ISM manufacturing PMI up to 56.0 from December's 54.7. As largely expected, the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting was a non-event, as the Central Bank left its policy unchanged, and offered no clues on what's next. Still, chances of a March rate hike have diluted after the neutral stance, putting the greenback under pressure across the board.

Technically, the pair is poised to extend its advance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, around 1.0735, whilst technical indicators recovered their bullish slopes after a modest downward correction within positive territory. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart heads higher at fresh weekly highs, supporting additional gains for the upcoming sessions. Still the pair faces a tough resistance between 1.0800 and 1.0840, where it bottomed for most of 2015 and 2016, while the 50% retracement of the November/January decline stands a 1.0820. An advance beyond this region is required to confirm a new leg higher, towards the 1.0930 price zone, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0740 1.0770

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD