EUR/USD analysis: focus turn to US Q2 preliminary GDP

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1666

The greenback edged higher across the board, having reverted most of its post-Fed losses, with the Japanese yen being an exception to the rule. The EUR/USD pair settled at 1.1660, after trading as high as 1.1776 earlier on the day, the highest since January 2015. The corrective movement of the American currency was backed by a bounce in a dollar index after it hit a fresh 2017 low of 92.96. In the data front, however, US data came mixed, as Durable Goods Orders surged 6.5% in June, beating expectations of a 3.0% advance, mostly due to large orders in private aircraft, although the core reading, excluding transportation, came below the 0.4% expected, up by just 0.2%. In the same month, the trade deficit was of $64B, better than previous $66B, while weekly unemployment claims for the week ended July 21st resulted at 244K, up from previous' week revised 234K.

Friday will be quite an active day in the macroeconomic front, with the release of EU July business confidence indexes, German inflation and US Q2 preliminary GDP among the most relevant figures. The US economy is expected to have grew by 1.3% in the three months to June, well below previous 1.9%, which may send the market back against the greenback.

In the meantime, the EUR/USD pair retreated after nearing the top of the ascendant channel that leads the way since mid May, holding in the upper half of it and paring losses around its 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have corrected overbought conditions, but pared their declines around their mid-lines, from where they are currently bouncing, indicating that the intraday slide was more due to profit taking than amid selling interest.

Support levels: 1.1650 1.1615 1.1580

Resistance levels 1.1690 1.1745 1.1790

