EUR/USD analysis: first-tier data taking center stage

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0602

The EUR/USD pair fell briefly below the 1.0600 threshold for the first time in over three weeks, as the "Trump-trade" continues firming up, with Wall Street reaching all-time highs for a third consecutive session. Action across the forex board was limited, as the calendar was extremely light in this first day of the week, although plenty of first-tier data will be released during the upcoming days, with German inflation, EU preliminary Q4 GDP, UK inflation and US PPI among the most relevant for this Tuesday. The positive mood was triggered by comments from US President Trump, after spending the weekend with Japanese PM Abe, who said that "bilateral co-operation is essential," between the two nations, somehow, toning down his rhetoric about foreign policy. Weighing on the common currency were comments from IMF Lagarde, who said that the organism can agree special deals for any country. The bailout program of the troubled country is under review, with the parts unable to reach an agreement that can save Athens from default.

The EUR/USD pair settled around the 1.0600 level by the end of the day, with a clear bearish stance having took one step further in its way to breaking below the critical 1.0565 support, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps containing the downside, now converging with the 200 SMA at 1.0650, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory, although with no certain directional strength, amid limited volumes. Advances up to the 1.0700/20 region will be likely be seen as selling opportunities, although a break beyond this last could see the recovery extending up to 1.0800/40, should upcoming US data disappoint big.

Support levels: 1.0590 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0690 1.0720

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD