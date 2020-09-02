Sustained USD selling lifted EUR/USD above 1.2000 mark for the first time in more than two years.

Weaker Eurozone inflation figures capped gains, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

Upbeat US economic data boosted the greenback and contributed to the sharp intraday downfall.

The EUR/USD pair pushed through the key 1.2000 psychological mark for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by persistent selling around the US dollar amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for longer. It is worth recalling that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a historic policy switch last week and made it clear that the US central bank is willing to tolerate above-target inflation for some time to support labor market.

On the economic data front, the final versions of the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI prints for August were mixed and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Separately, the advance Eurozone inflation report showed that the headline CPI plunged from +0.4% to -0.2% YoY in August as against consensus estimates pointing to a 0.2% rise. Weaker-than-expected inflation caught bulls off guard and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some selling around the shared currency.

On the other hand, better-than-expected US economic data stemmed the USD downside momentum, rather prompted some short-covering and further contributed to the pair's sharp intraday pullback of over 100 pips. In fact, the US ISM Manufacturing Index improved to 56.0 for August as compared to 54.2 previous and consensus estimates pointing to a modest rise to 54.5. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.1900 mark as market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus later during the early North American session. The key focus, however, will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), which might help investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp retracement slide could be seen as first signs of bullish exhaustion. That said, any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near the 1.1850-45 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling will suggest that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and pave the way for a further decline. The pair might then extend the corrective slide further below the 1.1800 mark, towards testing the 1.1775-65 horizontal support.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1935-40 region, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.2000 round-figure mark.