EUR/USD
The recovery of the EUR/USD has reached the resistance of the technical levels that are spread out from 1.1597 to 1.1616. At mid-day on Tuesday, the rate was finding resistance in the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.1610.
If the EUR/USD passes the resistance of the 100-hour SMA, it would immediately face the resistance of the 200-hour SMA at 1.1616. Above the SMA, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1658 might act as a resistance level.
On the other hand, a decline of the rate would first need to pass the support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1597, the 55-hour simple moving average and the support zone of 1.1585/1.1590. Below these levels, the rate might find support in the Friday low level at 1.1535.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.