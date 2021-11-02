EUR/USD

The recovery of the EUR/USD has reached the resistance of the technical levels that are spread out from 1.1597 to 1.1616. At mid-day on Tuesday, the rate was finding resistance in the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.1610.

If the EUR/USD passes the resistance of the 100-hour SMA, it would immediately face the resistance of the 200-hour SMA at 1.1616. Above the SMA, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1658 might act as a resistance level.

On the other hand, a decline of the rate would first need to pass the support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1597, the 55-hour simple moving average and the support zone of 1.1585/1.1590. Below these levels, the rate might find support in the Friday low level at 1.1535.