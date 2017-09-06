EUR/USD analysis: Fed's rate hike takes center stage

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1193

The EUR/USD pair closed the week below the 1.1200 level, down within range, as political jitters in the UK helped the greenback advancing. The common currency also suffered a setback from a less hawkish ECB, which downgraded inflation forecasts for this year and the upcoming ones, and announced QE could be extended if needed. Despite removing from its statement the "lower rates" phrase, suggesting the Central Bank has taken its first step towards tapering easing, the announcement fell short of market's expectations.

This week, the US Federal Reserve its having a "live" meeting, one of those that includes new revisions and a press conference. The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 0.25%, although soft data ever since the year started increases the possibility that the Central Bank will pause afterwards. Indeed, the world largest economy is near full employment, but soft inflation and consumption remain as the key issue that could tie policymakers´ hands. A conservative statement, more data-dependent, would see the dollar trimming its latest gains.

The pair traded as low as 1.1166 this Friday, and despite the upward momentum seems to be fading in the longer run, technical readings indicate that the pair is far from changing course. In the daily chart, the price has settled below a now flat 20 DMA, for the first time in almost a month, whilst technical indicators head modestly lower around their mid-lines, but the price also stands well above 1.1120, a strong static support and the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run between 1.0569 and 1.1284. In the 4 hours chart, the risk is towards the downside, with the price now below the 20 and 100 SMAs, and technical indicators having turned lower within negative territory. Only below 1.1080, the lowest for the last three weeks, the pair will see a steeper downward move that can extend down to 1.1010, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1300

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD