EUR/USD analysis: Fed's jawboning starting earlier this time

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0868

The American dollar advanced for a second consecutive day against its European rival, resulting in the pair setting a fresh 2-week low of 1.0863. The macroeconomic calendar was light in both economies, with minor reports still indicating steady growth in the Euro area, and slightly disappointing figures in the US. Nevertheless the greenback stood victorious, as speculative interest kept shifting its attention to Central Banks' imbalances, and soft US data were not enough to prevent the Fed from acting next month.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, showed that US consumer confidence retreated modestly in May, down to 51.3 after printing 51.7 in April. Wholesale inventories surged by 0.2% in March, against market´s hopes for a 0.1% decline. A couple of Fed speakers hit the wires, with Kansas George saying that the US economy is on track to grow at “a slightly above-trend rate,” and therefore gradual rate hikes are the right path. In a different event, Rosengren centered on employment stating that further falls in the unemployment rate below 4%, would overheat the economy, prompting higher rates.

The EUR/USD pair was unable to regain the 1.0900 level, even despite German finance minister Schaeuble state that the normalization of the ECB's monetary policy should start "shortly." The pair has broken below an ascendant trend line coming from April 24th low at 1.0820, and even completed a pullback to it before reaching the mentioned low, indicating that the slide is not over yet. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart also favor a new leg lower, as technical indicators maintain their strong bearish slopes near oversold territory, as the 20 SMA turns south well above the current level.

Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770

Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965

