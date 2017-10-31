EUR/USD analysis: Fed headlines to rock the boat these days

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1652

Softer-than-expected EU inflation justifies ECB's latest decision.

Fed meeting awaited, but next's heads announcement equally or more relevant.

The greenback traded mixed across the FX board this Tuesday, up against the JPY and commodity-related currencies, but down against its European rivals. The EUR/USD pair touched 1.1660 mid-American session and settled not far below the level, still far from reverting its latest losses, but off its October low set last Friday at 1.1574. The EU released its advanced Q3 GDP, showing that growth strengthened in the quarter, with the index up 0.6% against the expected 0.5% advance. Unemployment in the Union fell to 8.9% in September, the lowest rate recorded since January 2009. Positive news were partially overshadowed by softer-than-expected October inflation estimates, which rose by 1.4% in the year to October, below previous and the forecasted 1.5%. The core reading came in at 1.1%, also below market's prevision of 1.2%. The US offered minor releases, although the S&P National Home Price Index rose 0.5% to 195.1 in August, its highest pace of growth in almost three years.

Market's attention gyrates now around the Fed, as the Central Bank is undergoing a monetary policy meeting and will unveil its decision this Wednesday. No changes are expected, and the decision about who will replace Yellen as chairperson, supposedly to be announced on Thursday, will likely eclipse the meeting´s outcome. The FOMC is expected to maintain the tightening path, with a rate hike seen next December, and pledging for three next year, with the market having priced in just one for 2018.

The EUR/USD pair trades above the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily decline, with the 38.2% retracement of the same slide at 1.1675 a few pips above the critical 1.1660 level, which stands for the neckline of a H&S formation of a 400 pips' height. In the 4 hours chart, the short-term picture turned modestly positive, as despite the price surpassed its 20 SMA the indicator maintains its bearish slope, while the RSI indicator consolidates within bearish territory, and the Momentum indicator heads north above its mid-line. Overall, the upcoming trend will depend on the events scheduled for the US this week, including the above mentioned and the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday, but the risk is lean towards the downside as long as the price remains unable to surpass the 1.1660/75 region.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1670 1.1700 1.1745

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD