EUR/USD analysis: Fed delivered, ECB cheers, low inflation a "mystery"

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1875

Having surged to a daily high of 1.2023, the EUR/USD pair fell following Fed's announcement, seen generally hawkish. Clear indications on how and when they will unwind their balance sheet and three rate hikes still seen for this year, were clearly dollar positive, at least short term. The Central Bank left rates unchanged, as largely expected, but indicated that it will start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by $10 billion per month, from next October. Also, the dot-plot showed that a third rake hike for this year is still on the table, as 11 of 16 Fed members consider it's appropriate, with the Fed funds futures now suggesting a 72% chance of at least one more rate increase before year-end, up from previous 51%.

The pair fell down to 1.1861, recovering modestly within the Q&A, as Yellen said that falling inflation is somewhat a "mystery." Policymakers downgraded their short-term inflation forecast, lowered to 1.5% from previous 1.7%, for this year, whist growth was revised up, from 2.2% to 2.4%. Yellen has just made the ECB a big favor, as the European Central Bank was unable to fight a rising EUR, but seems possible that the decline extends now on profit taking, particularly considering USD shorts were overcrowded.

Anyway, the pair resumed its decline afterwards, heading into the Asian session at its lowest for the week, and poised to extend its decline towards the critical 1.1820/30 region, in where the pair has bottomed the previous two weeks, also having there a long term ascendant trend line coming from early April low of 1.0603. A break below the level should lead to a steeper decline that can extend during the upcoming sessions down to 1.1661, August 17th monthly low. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a downward extension, albeit the price is now unable to break below its 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators partially lost downward momentum, remaining anyway near oversold readings.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1775

Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1995

