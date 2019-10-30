EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1142

Following a batch of upbeat US data, the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25bps as expected.

EU Q3 GDP foreseen at 0.1% from the previous 0.2%, inflation in the Union to remain subdued.

EUR/USD poised to extend its advance toward 1.1179, this month high.

A busy day in the US is finishing as expected, with the US Federal Reserve cutting rates by 25bps, the third cut this year to a 1.50%-1.75% range. The accompanying statement hinted a pause in rate cuts, as the Fed will weight more incoming data before making any other adjustment. The news, while positive, was neither a surprise. Fed’s Chief Powell, in his press conference, offered quite a hawkish stance, saying that the “risks to the economic outlook seem to have moved in a positive direction.” Nevertheless, the dollar was unable to hold on to initial gains, ending the day lower against most major rivals.

Earlier in the day, US preliminary Q3 Gross Domestic Product beat the market’s expectations, printing 1.9% against the market’s forecast of 1.6%, while the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 125K new jobs in October, better than anticipated, although September reading was downwardly revised from 135K to 93K. In Europe, on the contrary, the October Economic Sentiment Indicator contracted more than anticipated to 100.8, while Consumer Confidence fell to -7.6 as expected. On a positive note, October preliminary German harmonized inflation came in better than expected, up by 0.1% monthly basis and by 0.9% when compared to a year earlier.

This Thursday, Germany will release September Retail Sales, seen up by 0.2% MoM, while the EU will release the preliminary estimate of October Inflation, with the core reading seen steady at 1.0%. The Union will also unveil its Q3 GDP, seen up by a modest 0.1% following a 0.2% advance in Q2. The US will publish September PCE inflation and minor employment-related data, relevant ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll report.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1079 within Powell’s presser, although ti bounced from the level quickly afterward to reach fresh weekly highs. The pair is currently trading at around 1.1140, bullish according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, as it’s well above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators aim sharply higher within positive levels. The pair has now scope to defy October high at 1.1179, with further gains likely toward 1.1245 should the dollar remain under pressure.

Support levels: 1.1115 1.1180 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1210 1.1245