EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1131

Chinese and US politicians exchanged verbal darts which exacerbated trade tensions.

US Q1 GDP first review seen at 3.1% vs. the previous 3.2% estimate.

The EUR/USD pair fell toward the multi-year low set this May at 1.1106, as the continued absence of first-tier data left the usual concerns as the main market drivers, leading to gains in the safe-haven dollar. The shared currency suffered a setback after the ECB warned that the economic downturn, a result of the US-Sino trade war, threatens the Union's financial stability. Also, and despite far from being a big concern, the German unemployment rate jumped to 5.0% from the previous 4.9%, worse than anticipated. Verbal darts between US and Chinese representatives exacerbated the dismal mood, as the Chinese Foreign Minister said that the US is in no position to decide who is a currency manipulator, while, later in the day, US Secretary of State Pompeo said that the country "may or may not" get a trade deal with China. Data released by the US disappointed, as MBA Mortgage Applications declined by 3.3% in the week ended May 24, while the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index rose by less than anticipated, printing 5 in May vs. the expected 6, although above the previous 3. Not that the market cared much about these.

This Thursday, the US will release the first revision of the Q1 GDP, previously seen at 3.2% and now expected at 3.1%. Quarterly PCE prices will come alongside, seen unchanged from the initial estimate. The country will also release weekly unemployment claims, April Trade Balance, and Pending Home Sales.

The EUR/USD pair broke below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at around 1.1145, now the immediate resistance, having traded as low as 1.1123, now developing measly 10 pips above this last. The short-term picture favors additional declines, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair fell further below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones in the 1.1180 price zone, as technical indicators reach fresh weekly lows near oversold readings, maintaining their bearish slopes.

Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1035

Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1220

