EUR/USD
The EUR/USD failed at its third attempt to break the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone. It resulted in a decline, which passed the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.2150.
During the early hours of Wednesday's trading hours, the currency exchange rate found support in the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.2110.
In the near-term future, the 100-hour SMA could push the EUR/USD into testing the 55-hour SMA near 1.2150. If the 55-hour SMA fails to provide resistance, the pair could reach for the 1.2175/1.2180 zone.
On the other hand, a failure of the 100-hour SMA to cause a surge could result in the rate declining to the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2109 first. Afterward, the 1.2100 marks and the 200-hour simple moving average could provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
