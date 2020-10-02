EUR/USD Analysis: Fails near one-month-old descending trend-channel, focus shifts to NFP

EUR/USD edged higher on Thursday and climbed to over one-week tops amid a softer USD.

A turnaround in the risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and capped the upside.

The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).

The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and climbed to over one-week tops, around the 1.1770 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. Renewed hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures boosted investors' confidence, which, in turn, weighed on the US dollar's safe-haven status and provided a modest lift to the major. Expectations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package revived after the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made a lot of progress. The shared currency was further supported by the final version of the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, which was finalized at 53.7 for September.

The intraday USD decline paused after better-than-expected US macro data. In fact, the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for the week ended September 25 fell to 837K as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 850K. Adding to this, the core PCE price index rose to 1.6% YoY from 1.4%, while Personal Spending was up 1.0% in August, both beating market expectations. The upbeat data largely offset slightly disappointing Personal Income data, which fell 2.7% during the reported month. Separately, the ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 55.4 in September from 56.0 previous but stayed in the expansion territory for the fourth consecutive month and extended some support to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the equity markets quickly reversed early gains, which drove some haven flows towards the greenback and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the pair. The latest optimism fizzled out rather quickly amid uncertainty over progress the US fiscal relief. The US House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan to provide more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic. However, reports indicate that the White House and top Republicans are likely to doom the plan in the Senate. The global risk sentiment took a further hit after the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

The anti-risk flow dragged the pair back below the 1.1700 mark during the Asian session on Friday. The downside, however, remained limited, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 850K new jobs in September, down from 1.37 million in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked down to 8.2% from 8.4%. The data is due for release at 12:30 GMT and will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This eventually should assist investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move faced rejection near a resistance marked by the top end of a downward sloping channel, extending from YTD tops. That said, bearish traders might still need to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.1700-1.1690 region before positioning for any further downside. A convincing breakthrough might trigger some technical selling and accelerate the slide back to the recent swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels, leading to a subsequent fall below the 1.1600 mark should pave the way for a slide to the trend-channel support, around the 1.1560-50 region.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move might continue to confront some support near the trend-channel resistance, around the 1.1770 region. This is closely followed by 50-day SMA, around the 1.1800 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias.