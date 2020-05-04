EUR/USD Analysis: Fails near 100-DMA as risk sentiment deteriorates on US-China tensions

EUR/USD gained traction for the third consecutive session on Friday amid sustained USD selling.

Deteriorating risk sentiment benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status and capped any further gains.

A US-China spat over the original of the coronavirus dented investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

The EUR/USD pair continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Friday and rallied to one-month tops, albeit struggled to sustain above the key 1.10 psychological mark. Most European markets were closed in observance of Labor Day and the uptick was solely sponsored by sustained selling bias around the US dollar. Last week's awful US GDP report and dovish FOMC continued taking its toll on the greenback, which failed to gain any respite from better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. The gauge fell deeper into contraction territory and came in at 41.5 for April as compared to the previous month's 49.1 and 36.9 anticipated. Nevertheless, this marked the lowest reading since April 2009 and further illustrated the severity of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Meanwhile, a further deterioration in the global risk sentiment extended some support to the greenback's safe-haven status. This eventually turned out to be the only factor that kept a lid on any additional gains for the major. The latest optimism over a push to re-open economies in some parts of the world faded rather quickly and was overshadowed by a US-China spat over the original of the coronavirus. The US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs on China in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage. This comes amid the risk of a second spike in coronavirus infections, which weighed on investors' sentiment and led to a fresh leg down in the global equity markets.

The pair stalled its positive momentum, rather faced rejection near 100-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through retracement on the first day of a new trading week. Currently trading below mid-1.0900s, the pair has now erased the previous session's positive move as market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone PMI prints for a fresh impetus. The Eurozone economic docket also features the release of the Sentix Investor Confidence Index for May, which might provide some trading impetus. Meanwhile, any further escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies might further weigh on the already weaker sentiment and exerting some downward pressure on the major ahead of this week's important US macro data, scheduled at the beginning of a new month.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pullback from the vicinity of a technically significant moving average suggests that the recent positive move might have already run out of the steam. However, it will be prudent to wait for a break below the 1.0900-1.0890 region before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. A convincing break through might accelerate the fall further towards a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, around the 1.0840 region. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.0800 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.0980 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.10 mark. The pair might then aim towards challenging 200-DMA, around the 1.1035 region, which if cleared decisively now would set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1100 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards late-March swing high resistance near the 1.1145-50 region.