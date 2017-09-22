EUR/USD analysis: eyeing Draghi's testimony for direction

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1947

The EUR/USD pair closed the week barely changed at 1.1947, as the greenback kept giving back post-Fed gains on Friday. News that the US Federal Reserve still sees three rate hikes for this year gave the American currency a boost mid-week, moreover as the Central Bank also announced its plans to reduce its balance sheet, in quite an ordered, predictable manner, to avoid financial turmoil. Yet after the dust settled, market's attention went back to stubbornly reluctant inflation, and soft macroeconomic figures. On Friday, economic growth imbalances between both economies became evident, as Markit preliminary September PMIs regained momentum, back towards their recent over six-year highs, whilst US Composite PMI contracted to 54.6 from previous 55.3, dragged by diminishing activity in the services sector, with the index down to 55.1 from previous 56.

In the macroeconomic front, the week will start with Germany releasing its IFO business survey, and ECB's Draghi on the wires, due to testify about the economy and monetary developments before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee. The US has little to offer, but a couple of speeches from Fed's members.

From a technical point of view, the pair has made little progress this past week, still confined to the range set early August between 1.18 and 1.21. The market has learned through these weeks that the ECB will likely refrain to begin tapering its facilities program if the price of the pair surpasses the 1.20 level, yet at the same time, is not ready to jump into the greenback, as Fed's intention to raise rates in December can't be taken for granted, while the lack of progress in the country's growth agenda adds to the negative sentiment towards the greenback. The pair presents now a neutral stance in the daily chart, as the price is stuck around a directionless 20 DMA, while technical indicators hold around their mid-lines, also showing no clear directional strength. The fact that the pair remains far above its 100 and 200 SMAs, keeps the long term risk towards the upside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the outlook is pretty much the same, as the price converges with its 20 and 100 SMAs, both lacking directional strength, and technical indicators heading nowhere right below their mid-lines.

NOTE: two events taking place over the weekend, may see the EUR/USD pair gapping lower at the opening. One, there were rumors President Trump and Republican leaders plan to cut the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to 35%. The other, is the outcome of German elections: exit polls indicate that Merkel's party got 32.5% of the votes, followed by the Social Democratic party from Martin Schultz, with 20.0% while the far-right AfD comes third with 13.5%.

Support levels: 1.1900 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1965 1.2000 1.2030