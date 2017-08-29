EUR/USD analysis: EUR retreats, but buyers far from giving up

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1988

It was a shaky start to the day, with news that North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile over Japan after Monday's US close triggering risk-aversion, which later spread like wild fire during European trading hours. The EUR/USD pair run up to 1.2069, its highest since January 2015, before finally entering a consolidative stage, having spent the rest of the day in retreat mode, breaking below 1.2000 ahead of the US close. European equities plunged to six-month lows before bouncing partially at the end of the session, but the dollar recovered in the US afternoon as the Dow Jones managed to trim a three-digit pre-opening lost.

In the data front, Germany released its September GFK Consumer confidence survey, with the indicator up to 10.9 from previous 10.8, its highest in almost 16 years, further supporting the common currency as it clearly indicates consumers' mood keeps improving in the country. In the US, the only news of note was Fed's Evans speaking in Tokyo, expressing concerns about below-target inflation, but making no stance on how the central bank will act on this. Looking ahead, market's attention will center this Wednesday on the US ADP report, as anticipation to Friday's August employment data, while for the common currency, some background may come from EU sentiment indexes and German's inflation.

In the meantime, the pair settled around 1.1990, remaining overbought according to intraday technical readings but correcting in the smaller time frames. As for the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned south, but remain within overbought territory, while the 20 SMA kept advancing below the current level, now around 1.1920, providing a strong support in the case of a downward correction. The daily chart is also indicating overbought conditions, but in this last, there are no signs of upward exhaustion just yet. For the upcoming sessions, 1.1985, Monday's low is the immediate support, with a break below it favoring a steeper correction down to the 1.1900/20 region, still falling short at that point to confirming a top. Further gains beyond the mentioned daily high should lead to a test of January 2015 high of 1.2101.

Support levels: 1.1985 1.1950 1.1910

Resistance levels: 12030 1.2070 1.2100

