EUR/USD analysis: EUR hit again by political unrest

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1741

It was another rough start to the week for the EUR as the common currency was affected by political jitters in Spain. The Catalonian referendum, which resulted in hundreds injured as the central police clashed with local voters, revived concerns over the fragility of the union, after Brexit. The unsought violence only deepened Spain political crisis, triggered the response of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, called for "independent and impartial investigations into all acts of violence." This comes after a sour Merkel' victory the previous week in the German election. Despite macroeconomic data indicated solid growth in the EU, such figures are worthless when the union itself it's on doubt.

In the data front, September final Markit manufacturing PMI for the EU was revised to 58.1 from a preliminary estimate of 58.2, anyway above August reading of 57.4, indicating that conditions in the manufacturing sector strengthened to the greatest extend in over six-and-a-half years, according to the official report. US numbers, however, were also above expected, preventing the pair from recovering later on the day, as the US ISM Manufacturing index came in at 60.8 in September from previous 58.8. Dollar's advance was halted by a dovish speech from Minneapolis Fed Kashkari, who claimed that the Fed is responsible for the weaker inflation, and shouldn´t raise rates before inflation hits 2.0%.

The pair settled in the 1.1740 region after trading as low as 1.1730, heading into the Asian opening with a persistent bearish tone in intraday charts, as the price holds near its September low of 1.1716, and further away from the 1.1820/30 region, a now key resistance area. In the 4 hours chart, the price settled below all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA remains flat around 1.1780, indicating that the bearish trend has lost momentum, at least temporarily. In the same chart, technical indicators suggest the same, having turned flat, but given that they hold within bearish territory, the downside remains favored towards 1.1661, August monthly low.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1860

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD