EUR/USD analysis: EU inflation taking center stage this week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0931

The greenback edged sharply lower on Friday, hurt by soft inflation and retail sales data, closing the week with gains against its major rivals anyway. The EUR/USD pair settled at 1.0931, after falling down to 1.0838 on Thursday, as US rose in April by less than expected, up by 0.4% in the month and with the core reading up by 0.3%, matching previous and forecast. US inflation did more harm to the American currency, retreating to 1.9% in April, from previous 2.0%. Despite the data were not enough to affect Fed's decisions on monetary policy, it was to dent demand for the dollar, adding to the delay in Trump´s promised reforms. Further weighing on the common currency were news that EU industrial production fell again in March, down by 0.1% monthly basis. This week, EU inflation will take center stage, as another strong reading will likely fuel speculation of early tapering in the region, regardless of Draghi's latest comments against it.

The dollar will likely have a hard time resuming its gains, poised to remain under pressure this week, at least from a technical perspective. In the daily chart, the pair managed to settled above all of its moving averages, after a brief dip below a bullish 20 DMA, while technical indicators turned back north after entering negative territory, now aiming higher around their mid-lines. The price now converges with a major Fibonacci resistance, the 61.8% retracement of the post-US election decline, and further gains beyond 1.0950 will likely see the pair resuming its bullish trend, although will now need to surpass 1.1020, last week high, to gain upward momentum. Shorter term, the pair is also biased higher, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes near overbought territory, whilst the price recovered strongly above a 100 SMA, now offering support around 1.0890.

Support levels: 1.0890 1.0850 1.0820

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.0990 1.1020

