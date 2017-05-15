EUR/USD analysis: EU GDP and German ZEW could back EUR's rally

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0974

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.0989 this Monday, as the greenback remained on the back foot after worse-than-expected data released last Friday, further undermined early US session by a downside surprise in the NY Empire State manufacturing index, which showed that business activity in the region fell sharply according to the survey, down to -0.1 from previous 7.0. Dollar's decline paused after the release of the US NAHB house market index, as builders' confidence strengthened, with the index up to 70 in May from previous 68, but overall, the American currency remained weak, as the market is having second thoughts about a June Fed's hike. A sharp recovery in oil prices, after Russia and Saudi Arabia said they favor extending the oil output cut until March 2018, also weighed on the greenback. The European macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy this Tuesday, with the German ZEW survey, and the EU Trade Balance and Q1 preliminary GDP, this last expected at 0.5%, matching the last quarter of 2016.

The EUR/USD pair eased down to the 1.0970 region, where it spent most of the US afternoon, consolidating gains. From a technical point of view, the pair retains its bullish stance, with scope to extend its advance beyond the yearly high set earlier this month at 1.1020. Technical indicators in the 4 hours, have eased within overbought readings, but are far from changing course, whist the 20 and 100 SMA advanced below the current level, both now in the 1.0900 region. Stops have likely increased above 1.1020, last week's peak, with and advance beyond it probably resulting in an upward acceleration towards 1.1060.

Support levels: 1.930 1.0890 1.0850

Resistance levels: 1.0990 1.1020 1.1060

