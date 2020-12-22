EUR/USD Analysis: Emergence of dip-buying supports prospects for additional gains

The discovery of new coronavirus strain spooked investors on the first day of a new week.

The anti-risk flow boosted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure around the EUR/USD.

A historic US stimulus package, COVID-19 vaccine optimism helped limit losses for the pair.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on the first day of a new trading week and was influenced by developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. The discovery of a new rapid-spreading strain of the highly contagious disease rattled global financial markets and forced investors to take refuge in the traditional safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some heavy downward pressure on the major and dragged it to a three-day low level of 1.2130.

The early knee-jerk slide, however, turned out to be short-lived, instead was quickly bought into amid optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe. The European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine for usage in the EU. The EMA stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine will not work against the new coronavirus strain. The pair rallied over 120 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by the emergence of some USD selling at higher levels.

The US House of Representatives passed a long-awaited $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday, alongside a $1.4 trillion measure to keep the government funded for another year. This, along with a strong rebound in the US equity markets, failed to assist the greenback to preserve its strong intraday gains amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. Nevertheless, the pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-1.2200s, albeit lacked follow-through.

Renewed fears that the highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 could lead to a slower global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets, which continued lending some support to the safe-haven USD and prompted some fresh selling around the pair during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the German GFK Consumer Confidence Index for a fresh impetus.

The US economic docket highlights the final version of the Q3 GDP report, along with the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair managed to rebound from an important congestion zone near the 1.2130-25 region. The mentioned area coincides with a near seven-week-old ascending trend-line and 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. In the meantime, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront resistance near the 1.2275-80 region. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair further beyond the 1.2200 mark, towards testing the next hurdle near the 1.2235-40 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide back below the 1.2200 mark now seems to find some support near the 1.2170 region. This is followed by the 1.2130-25 confluence support, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further gains. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark will add credence to the bearish break and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.