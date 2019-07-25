EUR/USD Current price: 1.1170

The ECB kept rates on hold, say they could remain unchanged through the first half of 2020.

The decision not unanimous, rate cuts not discussed.

EUR/USD bounce still short of suggesting additional gains ahead.

The shared currency has fallen to 1.1101, a fresh 2019 low against the dollar this Thursday, following ECB’s monetary policy announcement. The central bank has left rates unchanged, but in its forward guidance, policymakers announced that rates are expected to remain at current or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020.

The pair came under additional pressure following mostly encouraging US data, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 19 resulted at 206K, better than the 219K expected, while Durable Goods Orders rose a substantial 2.0%, more than double the expected 0.7%. Also, Wholesale Inventories increased by just 0.2% in June according to preliminary estimates. The only negative note came from the Goods Trade Balance, as the deficit increased to $74.17B in June. Draghi’s words sent the pair to a fresh daily high, in the 1.1170 region as he said that the decision was not unanimous and that there was no discussion on rate cuts.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

In the 4 hours chart, the EUR/USD pair is trading above a bearish 20 SMA for the first time since losing it last Monday, while technical indicators have recovered sharply from oversold readings, nearing their midlines from below, not enough to confirm additional gains ahead. The 100 and 200 SMA in the mentioned chart maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, suggesting that the current recovery may be temporal. Further gains are likely on a break above the 1.1180/90 price zone, while a pullback that sends the pair below 1.1150 would put it back in the bearish path.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1105 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1185 1.1220 1.1250