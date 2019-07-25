EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1147

The ECB was less dovish than anticipated but easing coming, no doubts.

US data surprised to the upside, Q2 GDP now taking center stage.

EUR/USD recovery faltered sub-1.1200, bear trend unaltered.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a fresh 2019 low of 1.1101 from where it bounced to 1.1187, in the heat of the ECB’s monetary policy latest decision. The initial decline came as the European Central Bank decided to left rates unchanged, although policymakers announced rates will remain at current or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020, extending their previous forward guidance. Adding to the bearish case, the US released at the same time a batch of positive data. According to the official releases, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 19 resulted at 206K, better than the 219K expected, while Durable Goods Orders rose a substantial 2.0%, more than double the expected 0.7%. Furthermore, Wholesale Inventories increased by just 0.2% in June according to preliminary estimates. The only negative note came from the Goods Trade Balance, as the deficit increased to $74.17B in June.

Draghi’s press conference, on the contrary, triggered the recovery, as the ECB’s head said that the chances of a recession are “pretty low,” while adding that the decision wasn’t unanimous, as some members aren’t convinced on certain aspects of a possible stimulus package. He also said that rate cuts were not discussed. The news made equities plummet at yields soar, amid a less aggressive-than-anticipated stance from EU policymakers. This Friday, attention will center in US preliminary Q2 GDP, foreseen at 1.8% vs. the previous 3.1%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high to settle in the 1.1150 price zone, as the market understood that the ECB may not have been as dovish as expected, but further easing is still in the way. The intraday advance fell short of suggesting a change in the dominant bearish trend, as the pair briefly surpassed the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump before retreating below the level. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is unable to close a candle above a bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their strong bearish slopes far above the current level. Technical indicators recovered from oversold readings, but lost strength upward below their midlines, all of which confirms that buying interest is limited.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1105 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1215 1.1250