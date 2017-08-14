EUR/USD analysis: dull start to the week doesn't change anything

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1774

Markets' mood improved at the beginning of the week on easing tensions between the US and North Korea, after the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. said that military options were a last resort, while China and South Korea were pledging for diplomatic sanctions on North Korea, cooling down fears of a nuclear war. Asian equities ended mixed, but European and US ones gained on the day, whilst the EUR/USD pair spent the day consolidating around the 1.1800 level, unable to benefit from riskier assets' demand. The calendar has been quite scarce, with the EU releasing its June Industrial Production figures, which resulted below expected, down by 0.6% monthly basis, and up by 2.6% when compared to a year earlier. Most European markets will be closed on holidays this Tuesday, anticipating some further thin trading ahead, although Germany will unveil its preliminary Q2 GDP, expected at 0.7% from 0.6% in Q1, while the US will release its July Retail Sales figures, expected much better than June's ones. Anyway, it would be German growth why can boost the common currency back higher, particularly on an upward surprise.

Technically, the daily decline is barely significant in the long run, as it would take at least a break below 1.1688, last week high, so see the bearish pressure mounting. In the short term and for the upcoming sessions, the 4 hours chart shows that the price held a few pips above its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst the Momentum indicator retreats within positive territory, with the RSI indicator also heading lower around 46, anticipating some further slides ahead short term. To the upside, the pair needs to advance beyond 1.1820 to be able to gain ground sustainably, aiming then to retest the year high of 1.1909.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1735 1.1690

Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1860 1.1910

