EUR/USD analysis: dull behavior persist, but bearish potential increased

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0873

The EUR/USD pair ended the day flat around 1.0873, but not before falling to a fresh 2-week low of 1.0838. Following a dull start to the day, the pair finally got on the move with the release of better-than-expected US data. Weekly unemployment claims fell to their lowest in 28 years in the week ending May 6th, down to 238,000 against 245K expected and previous 238K, an indication that the employment sector continues strengthening at a firm pace. Also, the Producer Price index surged by more than expected in April, with the core yearly reading hitting 1.9% from previous 1.6%, signaling increasing inflationary pressure, the perfect scenario for a rate hike next June. The sour tone around equities and yields, however, prevented the greenback from appreciating further, backing the late intraday pullback. The US will release its April CPI figures on Friday, also expected to bounce, while in the EU focus will center on Germany, with GDP and inflation readings.

From a technical point of view, the risk is towards the downside in the EUR/USD, although a break below 1.0820 is still required to confirm a new leg lower. Despite the positive close, the pair has set a lower low and a lower high for a fourth consecutive session, confirming the ruling bearish trend, while in the 4 hours chart, the price is now below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating lower and nearing the largest, this last at 1.0890. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have corrected higher, but hold within negative territory, far from enough to suggest an upward move. Selling interest remains strong on approaches to the 1.0900 region, but it will take a recovery beyond 1.0930 to revert the negative tone, at least in the short term.

Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770

Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0930 1.0965

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD