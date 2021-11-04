EUR/USD
On Wednesday, the EUR/USD passed the resistance of the hourly simple moving averages. However, the rate encountered resistance in the 1.1616/1.1625 zone, which had previously impacted the rate throughout October. At midnight to Thursday, the pair started to plummets. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the EUR/USD had declined by more than 70 base points.
In the near term future, the pair could reach and look for support in the October 29 low level at 1.1535. In the case that the rate passes the 1.1535 level, it might reach the 1.1500 mark and the weekly S1 simple pivot point.
On the other hand, a recovery from the 1.1535 level is highly likely going to encounter resistance in the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages, the weekly simple pivot point in the 1.1585/1.1600 range. Above this range, the 1.1616/1.1625 zone could one again reverse the surge of the EUR/USD.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.