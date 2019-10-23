EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1134

The ECB will have its last monetary policy meeting preside by Mario Draghi.

Markit preliminary October PMI estimates for the EU and the US to trigger some action.

EUR/USD´s downward correction is likely to continue during the upcoming sessions.

The EUR/USD pair has edged lower for a third consecutive day, although its intraday range was once again limited, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the UK and a scarce macroeconomic calendar. The pair fell to 1.1105, a fresh weekly low, following the sour tone of equities, which reflected the dismal mood. By the end of the day, the pair recovered to settle in the 1.1130 price zone.

The shared currency got its upside limited by the preliminary estimate of October Consumer Confidence, which fell to -7.6 from -6.5, worse than the -6.7 expected. This Thursday, the macroeconomic front will be more lively, as Markit will release the preliminary estimates of October PMI for the Union and the US. Additionally, the European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting, the last one presided by Mario Draghi. That said, it seems unlikely that policymakers would make relevant announcements this time. Rather, investors will be waiting for the upcoming President, Christine Lagarde, and her stance toward monetary policy.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has met support around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.0878 and the high set this week at 1.1179. The short-term technical picture continues favoring another leg lower, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has remained below a flat 20 SMA, now at 1.1145. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart has recovered modestly but remains at daily lows within negative levels, while the RSI indicator advances at around 55, rather reflecting the latest daily advance than suggesting a steeper recovery. A break through the 1.1100 figure will likely result in a test of 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, while the upside seems limited as long as the pair holds below 1.1180.

Support levels: 1.1100 1.1065 1.1030

Resistance levels: 11145 1.1180 1.1210