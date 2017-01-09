EUR/USD analysis: Draghi to set the tone, but N. Korea weighs

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1860

A really disappointing US Nonfarm Payroll report was not enough to keep the common currency afloat last Friday, resulting in the EUR/USD pair closing the week in the red around 1.1860. The greenback initially plunged across the board with the release, and if fact, remained pressured against most of its major rivals afterwards. What hit the EUR was new jawboning from ECB through news agencies reporting that the Central Bank will probably delay tapering QE beyond September, according to "people familiar with the matter," amid latest EUR's strength. US data showed that the world's largest economy added 156,000 new jobs in August, well below the 180K expected, the unemployment rate uptick to 4.4% from 4.3%, while more relevant, wages' growth remained steady at 2.5% YoY, not building the inflationary pressures the Fed needs to pull the trigger again.

On Sunday, North Korea said it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb for its intercontinental ballistic missile, causing a 6.3-magnitude tremor in the country's northeast. South Korea and Japan asked for the strongest possible response and for the UN to include new sanctions to "completely isolate" the country, whilst US President Trump twitted that such response "will not work," as they only "understand one thing," referring to a military response. Risk aversion will likely lead the weekly opening, favoring the Swiss Franc and Gold the most this Monday, which by reflection will likely help the common currency to advance. In the meantime, the ECB will have its monetary policy meeting this week, with speculative interest focused on whether the ECB will confirm their fall discussion on tapering, or the delay suggested by the latest rumors.

From a technical point of view, the decline has barely affected the dominant bullish trend, as the price managed to bounce earlier on the week from its 20 DMA, the immediate support at 1.1860. Technical indicators in the daily chart have retreated within positive territory, whilst the price is far above a long-term ascendant trend line, around 1.1700/20 for this Monday. A daily close below this last should signal an interim top has been reached. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk turned to the downside, with the price extending below a bearish 20 SMA, and the RSI indicator heading south around 41, as the Momentum hovers within negative territory. Below 1.1860, the pair has its next strong support in the 1.1780/90 region, a probable bearish target in the case the pair is unable to regain the 1.1900 level.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2000

