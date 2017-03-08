EUR/USD analysis: downward correction possible, but not a trend change

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1871

The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1830 and settled at 1.1871, shrugging off early soft European data, and as investors still prefer to sell the greenback. Released at the beginning of the day, the EU final Markit July Services and Composite PMIs resulted below initial estimates and in line with the manufacturing readings released earlier this week. The German´s services sector advanced at its slowest pace since September 2016, resulting at 53.1 from 53.5, with the composite figure at 54.7 from 55.1. For the whole region, growth posted a six-month low according to Markit, with the composite index at 55.7 in July. Things in the US were not much better, as the official ISM non-manufacturing index fell more than anticipated, down to 53.9 in July, while the Markit figure was revised up to 54.7 from 54.2. Weekly unemployment claims for the week ended July 28th, were of 240K slightly better than a previously revised 245, but far from impressive.

Despite the little intraday volatility, the pair retains its bullish stance ahead of the NFP report, to be released early Friday, and seems unlikely that, even with a strong reading, the trend could change course, although a downward corrective move can't be dismissed, particularly ahead of the weekend. Technically, the 4 hour chart shows that the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA currently around 1.1830, providing an immediate short term support, whist technical indicators hold well into positive territory, but with little directional strength, as the market entered wait-and-see mode ahead of the event. A really disappointing US employment report, could result in the pair ending the week near the 1.2000 threshold, while a slide down to 1.1715, August 2015 monthly high, will hardly affect the dominant bullish trend.

Support levels: 1.1830 1.1790 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD