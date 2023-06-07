Watch today's EURUSD Forex Analysis - Downtrend Continuation Below 1.0736 Weekly Resistance.
Hi Traders, watching price levels on the EURUSD daily and 15-minute charts.
Price is holding below the 1.0736 weekly resistance level.
1.0715-18 the M3 Pivot Point and 79% fib retracement level.
Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance area for a further decline.
