EUR/USD analysis: dovish Fed to trigger a bullish breakout

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1201

Another day came and went with the EUR/USD pair stuck around 1.1200, unable to react to macro figures released in Europe or the US. Speculative interest is waiting for Fed's meeting outcome, to decide whether is worthy to resume EUR's buying or if it's time to take profits out of the table and bet some chips on the greenback. The overall sentiment is that the US Central Bank will offer a dovish hike, meaning that it will probably pull the trigger and raise rates by 25 bps, but offer a cautious stance about future moves, amid soft data in the US over the last few months.

The macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy this Wednesday, starting with Chinese sales and industrial data, and including German inflation, UK employment, and US inflation among others, and ahead of Fed's decision, which means some action could be seen across the board, although directional breakouts are quite unlikely.

Early Asia, the EUR/USD pair technical picture is short term neutral, as the price has traded within a 60 pips range ever since the week started. The downside potential is well-limited as long as the price holds above the 1.1120 region, where buying interest surged during the past three weeks, but further gains will only be confirmed on a break above 1.1300. In the 4 hours chart, the price remained unable to advance above its 100 SMA, but stands a few pips below it and hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators stand flat around their mid-lines, reflecting the ongoing absence of directional strength.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1300 1.1345

