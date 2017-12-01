EUR/USD analysis: dollar's downward correction poised to extend

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0658

The American dollar fell further this Thursday, following the disappoint press conference from US President elect Trump late Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair rallied up to 1.0684 ahead of Wall Street opening, having spent the rest of the day consolidating above the 1.0620 level. The common currency received some additional support from local data, as German released its final 2016 GDP figure, showing that the country grew by 1.9% in 2016, from 1.7 in 2016. Also, the EU Industrial Production figures beat expectations in November, up by 1.5% in the month. The annual growth rate reached 3.2%, the strongest since 2011. In the US, weekly unemployment claims reached 247K last week, below market's forecast of 255K, although the previous week figure was upwardly revised to 237K from 235K. Import prices in December rose by 0.4%, following a 0.2% decline in November, whilst export prices rose by 0.3% from a previous -0.1%.

Heading into Friday, the EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0658, with scope to extend its advance during the upcoming sessions according to intraday technical readings, given that if finally broke beyond December 29th high. Additionally, and in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a now bullish 20 SMA that surpassed the larger ones whilst technical indicators maintain their upward strength within positive territory. The next relevant resistance comes at 1.0710, which stands for the 38.2% retracement of the November/January slide, with a weekly close above it, supporting a recovery up to 1.0800/40 for the upcoming week.

Support levels: 1.0620 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

