EUR/USD analysis: dollar weakens ahead of key speakers

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1805

Majors were confined to tight daily ranges this Thursday, with no big events in the macroeconomic calendar and all eyes on Draghi and Yellen's speeches within the Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting this Friday. Still, the greenback lost ground against its major rivals, with the EUR/USD pair settling at the upper end of its latest weekly range, a few pips above the 1.1800 level. Data coming from the US was mixed, as following an encouraging weekly unemployment claims report, showing that claims fell to 234K in the week ended August 18th, existing home sales fell to their lowest for the year in July, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.44 million.

There are lots of speculation on what the heads of the Fed and the ECB would say tomorrow. Investors go into the speeches generally believing that ECB's Draghi will be cautious, not making any major statements, while Mrs. Yellen from the US is expected to talk normalization through reducing the balance sheet. Market's reaction will depend on how much the speeches' outcomes diverge from these preconceptions, with the hawker the tone, the bullish the currency.

In the meantime, the neutral stance persist in the EUR/USD pair, having traded within a well-defined 100 range ever since the week started. In the 4 hours chart, the price is a few pips above its 20 and 100 SMAs, both directionless and converging in a tight range, a clear reflection of the ongoing range, while the RSI indicator in the mentioned chart holds pat around 56. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time frame aims higher within positive territory, but the pair would need to break above 1.1860 to actually gain upward traction, whilst bears will take the grip only on a break below the 1.1680/90 region.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1685

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1910

