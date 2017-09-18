EUR/USD analysis: dollar up short-term, but it's on Fed

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1937

The greenback started the day with a positive tone, up against all of its major rivals amid a better mood within the financial world. The American currency also benefited from the absence of macroeconomic figures that can affect other majors. Stocks were up worldwide, whilst Treasury yields also gained in a more relaxed environment. The only relevant release was the EU August inflation, which was confirmed at 1.5% YoY, and also up by 0.3% when compared to a month earlier. Excluding food and energy, the CPI was 1.3%, matching a previous estimate released by Eurostat, but was slightly above market expectations of a 1.2% reading, barely enough to move the common currency. Things will be a bit more interesting on Tuesday with the release of the German ZEW survey and US housing data, yet the main event of the week will be the Fed latest monetary announcement, next Wednesday.

Ahead of the event, the EUR/USD pair is range bound short term, having held ever since the early Asian opening within Friday's range. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains hovering around its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators hover around their mid-lines with no clear directional strength, reflecting the ongoing wait-and-see stance that can easily extend up to Wednesday and the Fed. For the upcoming hours, the immediate support comes at 1.1910, with a break below the level exposing the 1.1860/70 region, ahead of a more relevant support at 1.1825. Selling interest has surged on approaches to the 1.2000 figures, which means that the pair would need to accelerate through the next resistance, at 1.2030, to confirm further gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.1910 1.1865 1.1825

Resistance levels: 1.1965 1.1995 1.2030

