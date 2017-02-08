EUR/USD analysis: dollar never had a chance

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1897

The EUR/USD settled at a fresh 2017 high right below the 1.1900 level and after posting 1.1909, as soft US data coupled with dovish comments from Fed's members. Trading was choppy across the board during the first half of the day, but the dollar had no chances, particularly after the release of a neutral US ADP survey, as July job's creation came in below expected at 178K, although June's figures was upwardly revised to 191K. The EU macroeconomic calendar was quite light, with only the release of industrial producer prices, down by 0.1% in June, in-line with market's expectations, and modestly up yearly basis to 2.5%, anyway supportive for ECB's tightening. In the US, Fed's Bullard expressed his concerns about soft inflation, saying that he doesn't support further hikes in the near term, not actually a surprise as he belongs to the doves' team, whilst Loretta Mester, reiterated her support for gradual hikes, but said that it could take a couple of months to see an uptick in local inflation.

The undeniable upward momentum persists heading into the Asian opening, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA continues leading the way higher, providing a dynamic support now at 1.1800, whilst technical indicators accelerated north, entering overbought territory and at fresh weekly highs. The market may enter in wait-and-see mode on Thursday after the release of services and composite PMIs in the EU and the US and ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report, with dips still seen as buying opportunities.

Support levels: 1.1845 1.1800 1.1765

Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990

