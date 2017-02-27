EUR/USD analysis: dollar mixed ahead of Trump

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0598

Major pair were confined to tight intraday ranges this Monday, with the dollar closing the day mixed after Trump's comments during the American afternoon, saying that there is "no choice" but to spend on infrastructure. Trump will address the Congress this Tuesday, and present the first federal budget proposal, expected to call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, to be offset with a similar cut in domestic programs. The EUR/USD pair retreat from a daily high of 1.0630 and settled a few pips below the 1.0600 level, having trimmed half of its daily gains, on renewed hopes that the US economy will get a boost from the new administration.

In the data front, the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator for February increased from 107.9 to 108.0, the highest reading in almost six years. Industrial confidence rose to 1.3 from 0.8, while sentiment in the services sector improved to 13.8 from previous 12.8, in line with data released since last December, indicating sustained growth in the region. In the US, orders for durable goods recovered in January, up 1.8% after a 0.8% decline in December, although the core reading, which excludes transportation, fell by 0.2% from a previous advance of 0.9%. Also, the Pending Home Sales Index unexpectedly decreased by 2.8% in the month.

The EUR/USD pair broke above a daily descendant trend line coming from February high at 1.0828, with a limited upward potential according to the 4 hours chart, as the recovery stalled around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength, with the Momentum having turned sharply lower within positive territory, and the RSI indicator losing upward strength within positive territory. Political woes have kept the upside well-limited in the common currency, but that doesn't mean that the pair can't run higher if the dollar keeps weakens. Still any advance should be contained by selling interest around 1.0700/20, the region that capped the upside for most of this February.

Support levels: 1.0520 1.0470 1.0440

Resistance levels: 1.0590 1.0635 1.0660

