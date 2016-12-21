EUR/USD analysis: dollar longs in no rush to unwind positions

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0431

Market got thin this Wednesday, with volume plunging as the winter holidays' season arrived. Majors were confined to tight ranges although the EUR/USD pair saw a spike up to 1.0450, resulting in the pair closing the day in the green around 1.0430. There was no clear catalyst behind the early spike that pushed the pair above 1.0400, although some yen´s demand put the dollar under pressure, accelerating profit taking on dollar longs.

Data coming from the US surprised to the upside, as Existing Home Sales in November rose by 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million in November from a downwardly revised 5.57 million in October, beating expectations of a 1.0% decline. November's sales pace is now the highest since February 2007 (5.79 million) and is 15.4% higher than a year ago. Also, the EU preliminary December Consumer Confidence improved, reaching its highest in 20 months, printing -5.1 from previous -6.1.

The EUR/USD pair technical picture shows that this intraday recovery is mere corrective, as the price remains less than 100 pips away from the multi-year low reached this week, after plummeting almost 1,000 pips in a bit more than a month. It also indicates that speculators are in no rush to unwind their long positions in the greenback against the common currency, implying lower lows are still ahead. In the 4 hours chart the price has managed to settle right above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator has extended its recovery up to neutral readings and the RSI indicator heads modestly lower in the 46 level, suggesting the pair may quickly resume its decline, moreover on a break below 1.0390, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.0390 1.0350 1.0320

Resistance levels: 1.0460 1.0500 1.0545

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD