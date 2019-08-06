EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1198
- German Factory Orders came in better-than-expected in July.
- US Economic Optimism beat expectations but fell short of triggering USD demand.
- EUR/USD could extend its advance after rebounding from critical Fibonacci support.
The EUR/USD pair is battling with the 1.1200 figure by the end of the American session, having extended its advance this Tuesday to 1.1249. The early advance was a result of the dollar’s sell-off amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, although the PBoC decided to fix the USD/CYN rate above yesterday’s low, bringing some relief to financial markets and helping the greenback to recover some of its losses. Aiding the shared currency, Germany released June Factory Orders, which surprised to the upside by rising 2.5% MoM, beating the expected 0.5% while the yearly reading resulted in -3.6%, better than the -7.0% forecasted. The US released JOLTS Job Openings, up in June to 7.348M and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for August which printed 55.1, both beating the market’s expectations. Equities in Europe posted modest intraday gains, boosting Wall Street at the opening, although the positive momentum faded as the day went by, with the greenback moving unevenly against its major rivals.
Sentiment keeps leading the way in a data-light week. This Wednesday, the European macroeconomic calendar includes German June Industrial Production while the US will publish the Consumer Credit Change for June.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair rebounded from a daily low of 1.1167, a couple of pips above the 38.2% retracement of its latest rally, measured between 1.1026 and the daily high of 1.1249. The pair stabilized around 1.1195, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, maintaining a short-term bullish stance according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators have corrected extreme overbought conditions, now attempting to regain the upside well into positive ground. Furthermore, the pair held above the 100 SMA, and a bullish 20 SMA. Sellers, however, stand around the 1.1250 region, where the pair also has a mild-bearish 200 SMA. The Dollar seems in no place ahead of a recovery, with the pair having room to extend its corrective recovery during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.1160 1.1125 1.1090
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
